INTERVIEW | Vikram opens up about his transformation for 'Thangalaan'

You have often played characters that are larger than life, like in Aparichit, I and Ponniyin Selvan among others. For Thangalaan, however, that is not the case. You play a fierce tribal leader who helps a British general find gold in his village in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields. What made you take it up?

Thangalaan is a hero, but not the regular hero. He’s got his weaknesses and his scars. He is vulnerable. He is a family man, who is not supported by his own people, and at that moment he thinks about empowering himself. For that, he has to fight everyone who doesn’t believe in his ideology, including his own family. He is a regular man, but his purpose is one of a person who has a super power. Following my initial conversations with (director) Pa Ranjith, where I learnt about Thangalaan’s community and what he stands for, I assumed that I had to transform into a strong and powerful leader, but he said that he is also vulnerable when he is around his family. I had to internalise all of this before I started working on the movie. It has been a liberating role.

You underwent a massive physical transformation for the film. Tell us more.

That was the easiest part about the film. I had to lose weight as I couldn’t look like a quintessential hero. I had to look like a labourer, someone who is part of an oppressed community. I had to look like someone who barely had a square meal a day. I had to be all lithe and wiry. But apart from that, the makeup worked wonders for us. I had to remove my tattoo and get new ones. I had to hide my scars and then we had the blood, mud, ash and gold on our bodies in every scene. There’s no scene where we look nice.

For many stars, it is important how they appear on screen. Many would have hesitated to take on a role like Thangalaan because of the transformation. Your comments.