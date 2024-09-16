H Vinoth to direct Thalapathy 69

After much speculation and discussion, the official update about Vijay's next and final film before his political career is here. KVN Productions, who released a tribute video for Vijay on Friday, have made an official announcement about the film: Directed by H Vinoth and with music by Anirudh, the film will hit screens in October next year. Tentatively titled Thalapathy69, it has the tagline, "The torch bearer of democracy."