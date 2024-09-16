H Vinoth to direct Thalapathy 69

After much speculation and discussion, the official update about Vijay's next and final film before his political career is here. KVN Productions, who released a tribute video for Vijay on Friday, have made an official announcement about the film: Directed by H Vinoth and with music by Anirudh, the film will hit screens in October next year. Tentatively titled Thalapathy69, it has the tagline, "The torch bearer of democracy."
The film will be co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK and produced by Venkat K Narayana. KVN Productions is known for their work in Kannada cinema, having been associated with films like Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (2023), 777 Charlie (2022), and Vikrant Rona (2022). H Vinoth started his career with thrillers like Sathuranga Vettai (2014) and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017). His last three films have starred Ajith Kumar in the lead, namely Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022), and Thunivu (2023).
Back in February this year, Vijay officially confirmed his foray into politics and named his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Recently, the flag for his party was unveiled. Further cast and crew announcements for Thalapathy69 are yet to be announced.