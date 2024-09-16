Karthi to collaborate with 'Taanakkaran' fame Tamizh

On Sunday, Dream Warrior Pictures revealed that their next project will star Karthi in the lead role and will be directed by Tamizh. Tentatively titled Karthi 29, the film is expected to go on floors after Karthi completes shooting for Sardar 2.

The makers are eyeing a release in 2025. Tamizh made his directorial debut with the 2022 period drama Taanakkaran, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead. The film was directly released on Disney+Hotstar, making Karthi 29 his first theatrical release.

The film will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu and co-produced by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian.

This will be the seventh collaboration between Karthi and Dream Warrior Pictures, after Saguni (2012), Kaashmora (2016), Theeran Adhigaram Ondru (2017), Kaithi (2019), Sulthan (2021), and Japan (2023). After Karthi 29, they are once again expected to collaborate for the sequel to Kaithi (2019), although an official confirmation hasn't been made. Meanwhile, Karthi awaits the release of Meiyazhagan, which stars Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, and Sri Divya. Directed by C Prem Kumar of 96 (2018) fame, the film will hit screens on September 27.