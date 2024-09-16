'Sattam En Kaiyil' has subdued the comedian in me: Actor Sathish

Sathish might have been a recent addition to the list of comedians who turned hero, however, his upcoming action-thriller Sattam En Kaiyil has been in the making since 2021. On the risks of being an actor predominantly known for playing a comedian switching to a serious role, the actor says, “While doing an intense role in a thriller, you have to control yourself from delivering a comical punchline.

You will be mocked for diluting the tone, and they will not empathise with the character.” In this exclusive interview with CE, Sathish, who is joined by director Chachhi, opens up about playing an intense role, the central theme of the film, and more

Excerpts:

In a previous interview, you told me you were doing a role in this film that would suit someone like Fahadh Faasil. What did you mean by that?

Sathish: To be honest, when I was briefed about my character in Sattam En Kaiyil, I thought this was something that would be appropriate for an actor like Fahadh Faasil, who has done intense roles in several thrillers. What excited me to take it up was the prospect of me giving this character a different touch. I know Fahadh sir will be perfect in this role. But, the question, “How will Sathish react to a situation often faced by someone like Fahadh Faasil on screen?” intrigued me.

Having worked in the late Crazy Mohan’s troupe, was it hard to adapt to a serious role?

Satish: I like thrillers. I am one of those who watch a thriller irrespective of language, just because of the genre. It is also the same with horror. That is why I signed up for Conjuring Kannappan. The thing is, we would like to watch a thriller for what the story offers more than for its cast list. I didn’t know an actor called Adivi Sesh existed prior to watching Evaru; that’s the beauty of this genre. I wanted to see how well I could do justice to this genre.