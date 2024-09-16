'Sattam En Kaiyil' has subdued the comedian in me: Actor Sathish

Sathish might have been a recent addition to the list of comedians who turned hero, however, his upcoming action-thriller Sattam En Kaiyil has been in the making since 2021. On the risks of being an actor predominantly known for playing a comedian switching to a serious role, the actor says, “While doing an intense role in a thriller, you have to control yourself from delivering a comical punchline.
You will be mocked for diluting the tone, and they will not empathise with the character.” In this exclusive interview with CE, Sathish, who is joined by director Chachhi, opens up about playing an intense role, the central theme of the film, and more
Excerpts:
In a previous interview, you told me you were doing a role in this film that would suit someone like Fahadh Faasil. What did you mean by that?
Sathish: To be honest, when I was briefed about my character in Sattam En Kaiyil, I thought this was something that would be appropriate for an actor like Fahadh Faasil, who has done intense roles in several thrillers. What excited me to take it up was the prospect of me giving this character a different touch. I know Fahadh sir will be perfect in this role. But, the question, “How will Sathish react to a situation often faced by someone like Fahadh Faasil on screen?” intrigued me.
Having worked in the late Crazy Mohan’s troupe, was it hard to adapt to a serious role?
Satish: I like thrillers. I am one of those who watch a thriller irrespective of language, just because of the genre. It is also the same with horror. That is why I signed up for Conjuring Kannappan. The thing is, we would like to watch a thriller for what the story offers more than for its cast list. I didn’t know an actor called Adivi Sesh existed prior to watching Evaru; that’s the beauty of this genre. I wanted to see how well I could do justice to this genre.
Chachhi, did the producers think of casting Sathish as a risk?
Chachhi: I want to sincerely thank my producers, they believed in my vision. Even my debut, Sixer, is a comedy film. So this genre is new to me as well. Despite placing faith in my script, there was still a layer of doubt till the time we screened a closed-door preview. I was told that Sathish didn’t look like Sathish and that after Sattam En Kaiyil’s release, he would be offered all kinds of roles.
Comedians who turn heroes are hailed for making ‘progress’ in the industry. Does this underestimate the role of a comedian?
Sathish: How I look at it is, comedians and heroes are actors with different expectations and different responsibilities. The differences are horizontal and not vertical. As a comedian, after my scene is over, I either go into my vanity van or roam around the sets, but heroes can’t afford that indulgence as a lot rides on them. Members of the film fraternity could have meant it in a way that comedians have progressed by taking up the responsibilities of a hero. I will never agree that comedians are lesser actors.
Is the comedian-turning-hero trend a reflection of fans’ changing tastes in films?
Sathish: It definitely is. People now require a tight film laced with organic humour. It is wise to give that to them. And that is how we make a sensible film. I play a victim in this film; will the fans empathise with that character if I say a comedic punch line or if I dance, even if it’s good? So a film’s prospects are better if its tonality is intact. This film has effectively subdued the comedian in me.
Chachhi: The film does have some organic humour. But, none of those moments are driven by Sathish. He had to maintain a straight face throughout.
So no fun on sets before shooting an intense scene?
Sathish: It is not like that either, we had great fun on sets. I just imbibe the script and deliver. I am not a believer in getting ready for the scene from your home. Maybe it works for some, but not me. The maximum I can do at home is to get my make-up done.
Given the ‘For Justice’ tagline, will Sattam En Kaiyil be high on the message front?
Sathish: Naa message solli makkal kekkura alavukka laa illa brother (laughs). Here, justice is sought for the injustice meted out to the protagonist. The ‘For Justice’ is not aimed at a bigger societal issue.