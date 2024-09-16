The boys are back

Popular enough to be recognised by people, but also grounded enough to acknowledge their challenges, Pandi, Udhaya, and Kishore give out a sense of honesty while also constantly poking jokes at each other. Starring in the Disney+Hotstar series Goli Soda Rising by Vijay Milton, Pandi and Kishore reprise their roles of Sithappa and Pulli from Goli Soda, while Udhaya replaces Sree Raam as Saettu.

Excerpts:

How is a streaming release different from a theatrical release?

Udhaya: It is more comfortable. Box office success has become reliant on word-of-mouth, but with streaming, the content is more accessible to people of all ages, making it easier to take to the audience.

Pandi and Kishore, you were barely teens when Pasanga was released, and you were a bit older during Goli Soda. Now, you’re in your late twenties. How have you evolved during these years?

Kishore: With Pasanga, we just did what we were told. Our learning started after Goli Soda, when we started being seen as serious actors. Now, we’ve started to ask questions about our characterisation, art, and screenplay, and this has actually increased the makers’ trust in us. There is still a long way to go.

You’re playing the same characters after a decade, but things have also changed a lot in these years, including the medium of presentation...

Kishore: For a director, handling a series, as opposed to a film, will be different since a series will have more material to work on. The team guided us to perform accordingly, and we followed suit. So, it was a smooth process.