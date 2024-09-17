Sundar C to direct sequel to Nayanthara’s 'Mookuthi Amman'

The sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman will be directed by Sundar C, announced the makers on Monday. The announcement poster of Mookuthi Amman 2 carried the tagline, “The Rise Of The Divine.” It is also confirmed that Nayanthara will reprise the role of Amman (Goddess) in the sequel.

The upcoming film will be produced by Vels Film International in collaboration with Sundar C and Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax Pvt Limited and Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

The first instalment, directed by RJ Balaji, starred himself, Nayanthara and Urvashi in lead roles. Balaji played Engels Ramasamy, a misfortune-stricken news anchor who lives a whiny life with his mother, three sisters and a paternal grandfather.

His visit to his ancestral deity, Mookuthi Amman, makes his life turn on its face, but it accompanies certain challenges. The film was a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.