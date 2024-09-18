I will step back into direction in 2025: Sasikumar

Actor Sasikumar values friendship like gold and holds his friends close to his heart. With his upcoming film Nandhan, the actor has kept his word to his close friend and director Era Saravanan, with whom he is collaborating for the second time. “We both have been friends for 14 years. I have known him since he was a journalist. I was supposed to act in his debut film Kathukkutty along with Soori, but I was working in Kutti Puli at the time. After that, we joined hands for Udanpirappe,” he adds. However, Nandhan came his way when he least expected it. This time too, friendship played a role in solidifying their second reunion.

He says, “Right after Udanpirappe, Saravanan narrated this story. Soori couldn’t sign Nandhan and he was thinking of approaching another actor for the lead role. I was supposed to guest star for five days. Both of us didn’t expect that I would end up playing the lead.” The duo debated whether he would suit the role and then later ensured that he fit the character perfectly.

Joining him is actor Suruthi Periyasamy as the female lead. Interestingly, Nandhan was supposed to be the Bigg Boss-fame star’s big screen debut. Even though she went on to play prominent roles in Pizza 3 and Devil, she vividly recalls how the upcoming film opened up a world of learning opportunities for her.

“It’s rare to find a role like this for a debut film, but the director placed his trust in me, and I hope I’ve done justice to my character,” she says, pointing out that she had ample training to get into the skin of her character. “I spent a week living with villagers, immersing myself in their daily lives, understanding their routines, and even learning to use cow dung and draw kolam. I took a herd of goats for grazing in the afternoons, which gave me a first-hand experience of their lifestyle. During the 75 days I shot there, Sasikumar sir and I blended well with the villagers. Nobody could spot us in a crowd.”