I will step back into direction in 2025: Sasikumar

Actor Sasikumar values friendship like gold and holds his friends close to his heart. With his upcoming film Nandhan, the actor has kept his word to his close friend and director Era Saravanan, with whom he is collaborating for the second time. “We both have been friends for 14 years. I have known him since he was a journalist. I was supposed to act in his debut film Kathukkutty along with Soori, but I was working in Kutti Puli at the time. After that, we joined hands for Udanpirappe,” he adds. However, Nandhan came his way when he least expected it. This time too, friendship played a role in solidifying their second reunion.
He says, “Right after Udanpirappe, Saravanan narrated this story. Soori couldn’t sign Nandhan and he was thinking of approaching another actor for the lead role. I was supposed to guest star for five days. Both of us didn’t expect that I would end up playing the lead.” The duo debated whether he would suit the role and then later ensured that he fit the character perfectly.
Joining him is actor Suruthi Periyasamy as the female lead. Interestingly, Nandhan was supposed to be the Bigg Boss-fame star’s big screen debut. Even though she went on to play prominent roles in Pizza 3 and Devil, she vividly recalls how the upcoming film opened up a world of learning opportunities for her.
“It’s rare to find a role like this for a debut film, but the director placed his trust in me, and I hope I’ve done justice to my character,” she says, pointing out that she had ample training to get into the skin of her character. “I spent a week living with villagers, immersing myself in their daily lives, understanding their routines, and even learning to use cow dung and draw kolam. I took a herd of goats for grazing in the afternoons, which gave me a first-hand experience of their lifestyle. During the 75 days I shot there, Sasikumar sir and I blended well with the villagers. Nobody could spot us in a crowd.”
Suruthi reveals she was interested in playing the lead role in Nandhan from the get-go. “Saravanan sir briefed me on the entire story, my character, her backstory, and the reasoning behind her decisions. For a newcomer, directors usually wouldn’t narrate the entire story. I was very impressed and didn’t think twice before saying yes,” she says. One glance at the film’s posters clearly shows that the duo has undergone a significant transformation for their roles.
“For the first few days, I struggled to adapt to the character,” Sasikumar admits. “Till now, I have only worked on films where characters were written for me, but this one was different as it was for someone else. From the makeup and costume to body language, everything had to be changed to match that character and his writing. I had to chew betel leaves throughout the day to achieve the complete look,” he adds.
Director-actor Balaji Sakthivel, who is known for helming films like Kaadhal, Kalloori, and Vazhakku Enn 18/9, plays the antagonist in Nandhan. “His character steers the entire story forward. While I play a labourer, he clashes with me as my employer. He doesn’t play a typical villain but would encompass all moods in his character.
Both the characters would be elevated by the director’s writing effectively,” he says. On the central theme of the film, Sasikumar says, “Nandhan will speak about humanity and the need for it. It is important to respect fellow humans and show love. This film will make us look back at the people we have come across in our lives.”
This isn’t the first time the actor has embraced a role with a restrained approach. From Ayothi and Garudan to Nandhan, he has seamlessly tackled such characters. “I owe this entirely to the scripts of these films. I always assess whether a role suits me before agreeing to take it on. I’ve been fortunate to land roles that showcase me in this way,” he explains and emphasises that he has been slowly experimenting with his roles.
“Once people see you in a particular role for a number of films, it is difficult to change their perception, but I am making efforts to break the image associated with me. When people watch Nandhan, this perspective will change and they will realise that I can do any film and adapt to any role.” Suruthi agrees with this notion, as she says, “We can never create an impact when we keep doing monotonous roles. We can never learn anything from it either. Only when we choose varied roles, we will be able to broaden our horizons and understand the world better.”
With the success of rural-based films like Garudan, Vaazhai and Kottukkaali, Suruthi points out that scripts that are close to reality have always been received well by the audience. Sasikumar, who agrees with this, says, “There are so many stories yet to be explored in this genre. This is a healthy trend that I am seeing today.” While Sasikumar has a slew of upcoming films, a persistent question that comes up often in his interviews is when he would return to direction.
“I have completed writing a script for a film. The artists were finalised and we were supposed to go on floors this year, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we couldn’t go ahead and it got delayed, which is why I am continuing to act. Next year, I would return to direction again,” he confirms, before signing off.