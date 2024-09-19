There is art in destruction: Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi

The trailer for Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi’s upcoming directorial, Kadaisi Ulaga Por, starts with a shot of the iconic Ripon Building reduced to rubble and ends with the Chepauk stadium blown to bits by a bomb. “The film talks about humanity,” says Adhi. On how the terrifying premise of a ‘last World War’ ties in with a pacifistic theme, the actor-director says, “We have observed how during disasters like flood or war, people shed their identities like religion, caste, and mother tongue, and help each other out. Whenever there is a large-scale problem affecting large groups of people, humanity somehow prevails. Now, why can’t we uphold our humanitarian values during peaceful times as well? The film is born out of such a thought and we thought a World War would be an exciting setting for the story.”

As for the delightfully indulgent VFX explosions of iconic Chennai buildings, Adhi explains, “It is common to see iconic buildings get destroyed during a World War. At the beginning of the war in the film, they drop bombs on Central Station and the Chepauk stadium. It is used to signify the start of the war and also to give the audience a sense of doom.” He then adds, “There is art in destruction. I thought it would be exciting if the explosions were shown tastefully and made sure there was no excessive gore and violence. This is an imaginary situation, we are not recreating an actual war, so I wanted to have fun with that.”

While the large-scale explosions were VFX creations, Kadaisi Ulaga Por also had a lot of practical explosions. Incidentally, one such scene happened to be Adhi’s favourite to film.

“There is a scene in the trailer where there is a camp set up in an open field and a series of explosions decimate the place. I was far away in a tent monitoring the visuals with my crew when all the explosions went off for two continuous minutes, and extras had to run away. I held my breath for those two minutes and then when the shot ended, all of us ran out of the tent in celebration,” recounts the director.