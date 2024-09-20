Dhanush to direct 'Idli Kadai'

It was earlier reported that actor Dhanush will be headlining his 52nd film, which will be backed by Dawn Pictures as their maiden production venture. On Thursday, the actor confirmed that he would also be directing the film and unveiled its title as Idli Kadai along with a poster.

This will be Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture, after Pa Paandi (2017), Raayan (2024), and the upcoming film Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. Going by the title poster, Idli Kadai looks like a slice-of-life film.

GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film, adding to his recent collaborations with Dhanush, such as Vaathi, Captain Miller, and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Idli Kadai will be backed jointly by Dawn Pictures, Red Giant Movies, and Wunderbar Films. Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush are the producers. The film will reportedly see Arun Vijay, Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj and Rajkiran playing prominent roles.