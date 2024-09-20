Suriya’s 'Kanguva' gets a new release date

After a significant delay, Suriya’s film Kanguva is all set to be released in theatres on November 14. Written and directed by Siva, the film was earlier supposed to hit theatres on October 10, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.

Kanguva also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, G Marimuthu, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, Ravi Raghavendra, BS Avinash and Deepa Venkat in prominent roles.

The fantasy period action film, which will be made in two parts, is expected to traverse across multiple time periods.

Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, it has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, music by Devi Sri Prasad and editing by Nishadh Yusuf.

According to reports, the film is expected to be released in 38 languages in 3D and IMAX versions.