English Babu, desi connect

Daniel Caltagirone shares a strange but beautiful connection with India. At least, that’s what the British actor believes. Caltagirone, who has been a part of some of the most high-profile international films such as The Beach, The Pianist, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life as well as in a number of popular TV shows including a cameo in Friends, was very recently seen as the parallel lead in Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan.

Although Thangalaan is his first Indian film, this is not the actor’s first stint working with an Indian filmmaker. Caltagirone has worked with Shekhar Kapoor on The Four Feathers and with Tarsem Singh in The Fall. “We filmed The Fall in Rajasthan for six months and I fell in love with India,” he recalls.

As for the former, even though it was a Hollywood film, Caltagirone says that Kapoor brought in his Indian sensibilities as a director to the project. “There’s a powerful energy that surges through this country and I feel it each time I step on Indian soil. Many of my actor friends cannot believe that I have worked with not one but three Indian directors. Even now, my colleagues over there couldn’t believe that I’ve done a parallel lead alongside an Indian star,” he says.

The Indian star being referred to here is Chiyaan Vikram who stars alongside Caltagirone in Thangalaan that brings to life the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields and its exploitation during the British colonial era. While Vikram plays the protagonist, the latter plays British general Lord Clement who is determined to find gold in the fields. The film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in cinemas and garnered praise for its attention to detail and performances by the lead cast.

Although Caltagirone admits he never asked Ranjith why he chose him for the role, the British actor recalls receiving a call from his agent to inform him that an “illustrious Indian director” wants to speak to him.