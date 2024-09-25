Kamal-Mani Ratnam’s 'Thug Life' wrapped up

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life, headlined by Kamal Haasan, has officially wrapped shooting and has moved to post-production. The makers announced the news via a short video on their social media handles.

The upcoming film is reportedly a gangster film, on which the director and actor are collaborating after a gap of more than three decades since Nayakan (1987).

Thug Life also stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Abhirami in prominent roles. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, music director AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad.

It is jointly backed by Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani’s Madras Talkies. Details regarding the plot and a release date for Thug Life are kept under wraps. Kamal, who was earlier seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 this year, also has Indian 3 in the pipeline.