My every career move is a form of self-preservation, says actor-composer Vijay Antony

Apart from music and acting, Vijay Antony also has a considerable amount of fanbase for his interviews, where the actor professes his philosophy on life, which carries an almost enviable shade of stoic detachment. In an earlier conversation while promoting his film, Romeo, he said, “Who likes to work? If not for my responsibilities, I would be happy doing nothing.”

As he sits down to promote his upcoming film, Hitler, we probe further into his earlier statement: So, what would Vijay Antony do, if not for all the responsibilities? In an almost confessional tone, he admits, “I don’t know.” He then continues, “I wish to know how I would be, without all the responsibilities.”

Taking us back to his humble roots, Vijay Antony paints a picture of how his foundational years shaped his outlook on life. “My mother’s biggest expectation was for me to work in a government job. She worked as a clerk and all she wanted was for me to hold a higher position than the one she had. That was her biggest dream.

I wasn’t good at my studies. Maybe, if I were, I would have gone to a job like the one she wanted for me. Back then, I thought cinema would be the place for me and I came here to do music. And then I realised I don’t know anything about music, so I learnt that.

Then I felt like I was doing the same thing over and over again so I dove into acting. And then to hold on to that I started learning other skills. Every step in my life has been a move towards self-preservation and survival. I don’t know who Vijay Antony is, if not for these commitments. I would like to know that,” he smiles.