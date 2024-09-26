My every career move is a form of self-preservation, says actor-composer Vijay Antony

Apart from music and acting, Vijay Antony also has a considerable amount of fanbase for his interviews, where the actor professes his philosophy on life, which carries an almost enviable shade of stoic detachment. In an earlier conversation while promoting his film, Romeo, he said, “Who likes to work? If not for my responsibilities, I would be happy doing nothing.”
As he sits down to promote his upcoming film, Hitler, we probe further into his earlier statement: So, what would Vijay Antony do, if not for all the responsibilities? In an almost confessional tone, he admits, “I don’t know.” He then continues, “I wish to know how I would be, without all the responsibilities.”
Taking us back to his humble roots, Vijay Antony paints a picture of how his foundational years shaped his outlook on life. “My mother’s biggest expectation was for me to work in a government job. She worked as a clerk and all she wanted was for me to hold a higher position than the one she had. That was her biggest dream.
I wasn’t good at my studies. Maybe, if I were, I would have gone to a job like the one she wanted for me. Back then, I thought cinema would be the place for me and I came here to do music. And then I realised I don’t know anything about music, so I learnt that.
Then I felt like I was doing the same thing over and over again so I dove into acting. And then to hold on to that I started learning other skills. Every step in my life has been a move towards self-preservation and survival. I don’t know who Vijay Antony is, if not for these commitments. I would like to know that,” he smiles.
‘The idea of a dream job is an illusion’
On the note of commitments, Vijay Antony has dabbled across a spectrum of disciplines within the film industry, from music, acting, and direction, to production, lyric writing, and editing. While it might seem contradictory to his generally detached countenance, he argues that he only involves himself in other departments when the film is being produced under his banner.
While producers have been accused at times of giving notes to the directors and intruding on their creative space, Vijay Antony says that he gives far fewer inputs than the audience themselves. He says, “After a film is released, the audience will themselves tell you everything you could have done. It is easy to give inputs but it is tough to consider all the aspects while creating a film and incorporate all of it seamlessly. I don’t give many inputs.”
Elaborating on how these inputs come about in the first place, Vijay Antony expounds, “For example, while I am composing a song, I suggest certain lines to the lyricist that might go well with the tune. For editing, I use some lesser-known advanced technologies, so I think it would be better if I do it myself. After I finish my next few commitments, I am planning take a long gap to do higher studies, related to films of course.”
As for his acting career, Vijay Antony reveals that he is trying to do more lighthearted roles. “I have been wanting to do comedic and lighthearted roles. I tried that in Romeo and it worked well. Even in Hitler, all through the first half, I have played a jovial character and I have done a lot of romance in the film. I will try not to be subtle with my performances going forward.”
As for the kind of roles he would never take up, Vijay Antony says, “I have been offered villain roles but I said no. I don’t know if I will take them up in the future but I am open to playing a villain to myself, in a dual role.” On why he chose to name his film Hitler, one of history’s biggest villains, the actor replies with a smile, “My character in Hitler is a villain to all the villains.”
While claiming to have no great ambition as a driving force, Vijay Antony still works hard to make the most out of life. When we point out this puzzling irony, he says the near fatal accident while filming Pichaikkaran 2, has changed his outlook on life.
“Some people would have noticed how I used to be reticent and hardly spoke before Pichaikkaran 2. Reality has set in and now, I feel lighter. I have realised that we don’t have to tightly hold on to our ideas, beliefs, ego, and our value systems. If we let go of these things, everything becomes easier,” he says.
Then, how does he see the contradiction of ‘letting go’ while also being a hard worker? If passion doesn’t drive his work then what does he have to say to the idea of people quitting their jobs to do what they love? “There is nothing called a dream job. It is an illusion. As soon as you get your dream job, the novelty wears off. I don’t get up in the morning and get excited to stand in front of the camera every day. That is not how it works. Dream job gets old, everything does, because nothing is permanent. All you can do is go with the flow,” he signs off with a smile.