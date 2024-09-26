The accidental actor

Last week, the actor had two releases. He played the lead in Dhonima and a key supporting role in Lubber Pandhu. In Dhonima, his character is a flawed alcoholic who brings nothing but trouble to his family. “I cannot say I prepared for this role because then people would wonder if I visited the bar every day,” he says jokingly when asked about how he prepared to differentiate his performance from his role Irudhi Suttru, which had similar shades.

The actor, who started his journey as a stage artist, has been in the industry since 2006. “Six years of searching for my place in the film industry had left me exhausted and uncertain. While I couldn’t quit, I struggled to find the drive to continue. The thought of telling my kids I couldn’t make it in cinema was disheartening,” the actor reveals, as he discusses the first few years of his career before his first theatrical release, Va, in 2010.

Before getting these opportunities, Kaali Venkat acted in a few short films in Naalaya Iyakunar, that went on to introduce him to many directors, with whom he would subsequently work. “When I was initially offered a role in Naalaya Iyakunar’s short films, I hesitated, questioning their value for my feature film aspirations,” he says, adding that Vijay Sethupathi motivated him to take up the opportunity.

“I missed the first season but joined the second, working with directors Ravikumar and Ramkumar on the Mundasupatti short film. The diverse characters and crews in these 15 short films provided invaluable acting experience,” shares the actor.

He also admits that he always gravitates towards comedy as for him, “Only action sequences and comedy scenes evoke applause from the audience.” However, the actor confesses he is not funny and cannot make a person laugh. “I don’t have the habit of writing and improvising jokes, and I never thought I could do comedy. It is the director’s writing that makes my performance laughter-inducing. That’s how people laughed for my scenes in Mundasupatti and all other films,” he states humbly.

Kaali Venkat works year-round and has supporting roles in too many films to list them out. The actor mentions some upcoming films where he plays lead roles. “I’ve completed a film directed by Karthick Manigandan, featuring Shelly Kishore and Roshini Haripriyan. My upcoming film, Public, is awaiting release, while I’m also busy filming for two more lead roles.” Further, Kaali Venkat has one more exciting role to add to his filmography. “Arun Matheswaran has promised me a role in Maestro, but I am yet to know what it would be,” he reveals.