Kids in southern villages would put comedians to shame: Actor Abishek Kumar

For an actor known for his eccentric standup comedy shows, Abishek Kumar delivers a measured performance with plenty of restraint in his recently released Prime Video series, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. He admits that such restraint does not come naturally to him.

“I started off doing theatre. I happened to replace one comedian who backed out of a show for personal reasons. So I am an ‘accidental stand-up comic,’” he says. He goes on to add, “I am different on stage from what I played in Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. It is both challenging and exciting to play a character that is unlike who I am in real life.”

An added pressure was toplining the Tamil remake of a popular show like Panchayat. He says, “I am a fan of the original. What I loved about Panchayat is that it has no cliffhangers or turning points. It is pure problems and solutions, and sometimes there are almost only problems. So, headlining its Tamil remake came with its own pressures and challenges.”

The first challenge for Abishek was to hold back on his improvisation skills. “Siddharth, the character I play in Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, does not give many counters or rebuttals. He is straightforward and sincere about his job, although he is not happy about where he is. So, I had to maintain that serious facade throughout. If it were me, I would have made fun of everyone else whom I interacted with in that village and gotten kicked out of there in a week’s time,” he laughs.