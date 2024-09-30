Manikandan-Rajeshwar Kalisamy film titled 'Kudumbasthan'

Manikandan, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Lover, is teaming up with Nakkalites-fame Rajeshwar Kalisamy for his next. The upcoming film has been titled Kudumbasthan. Rajeshwar reveals that he initially wanted to make an adventure film. “We started brainstorming on that line, then we thought, what greater adventure than that of a family man’s? Also, there are several adventure films about getting stuck in forest or mountains, we wanted to do something different,” he says.

On the thematic core of the film, the director elaborates, “Kudumbasthan will deal with themes similar to the one’s director V Sekhar’s films did in the 90s. However, the screenplay will not take a serious approach. My film will be high on humour because every struggle a family man goes through is accompanied by comedy. I would define Kudumbasthan as V Sekhar meets Edgar Wright.”

Given that his YouTube channel Nakkalites has a considerable amount of fans from a younger demographic, we asked Rajeshwar if Kudumbasthan is only for kudumbams (families), he responds, “Kudumbasthan is about how a newly-married man grapples with the responsibilities that the married life accompanies. A newly married man will be a youngster so it will resonate with the youngsters too. Also, those who are below 25 and not married yet can still enjoy the film. Replacing girlfriend in the place of wife in the equation will still make the film relatable and entertaining.”