Actor Anandhi’s next titled Mangai

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor Anandhi has joined hands with director Gubenthiran Kamatchi for his maiden directorial venture. Titled Mangai, the film is backed by AR Jaffer Sadiq under the JSM Pictures banner. Billed to be a drama film on women, director Gubenthiran shares that men are the real audience of the film.

“It focuses on men, especially those who objectify women who are not a part of their family. This film tries to explore differences other than biological factors between men and women, and why the latter are denied opportunities that the former easily gets.” He is quick to add that the film does not aim to give advice.

“The film is not preachy but is meant as food for thought. I believe that Mangai will provoke thoughts and guilt in those who objectify women.” Gubenthiran has earlier worked as a co-director and dialogue writer in Tamil and Telugu, including the recent Yaarum Oore Yaavarum Kelir.

On why he chose to make his debut with a female-oriented subject, he says, “I grew up with four sisters, and around other women. I felt that I should use my observations and learnings to tell their story. When I penned the screenplay I discussed the idea and script with a few known women to make the story authentic.” Gubenthiran reveals that he initially didn’t have any actor in mind while writing the script.

“The producer suggested Anandhi to play the lead role. She fit the bill perfectly and she did a very good job,” he discloses. Dushi, Rams, and Adithya Kathir among others form the supporting cast of Mangai. Mangai, which means girl in Tamil is a straightforward title as the film is about women. But the director explains that it’s not the only reason for the title.

“The protagonist’s name is also Mangai. This film talks about every woman out there, and I wanted a character name that would double up as the title and also convey the film’s message.” Mangai has been extensively shot in locations including Munnar, and Pooparai in Kerala, and Theni, Cumbum, Kudalur, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The film, which is currently in the final stages of production, is gearing up for a release in March.

