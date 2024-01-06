Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | 'Ayalaan' trailer sees Sivakarthikeyan joining hands with alien to save Earth

Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, also stars Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Kopikkar and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The voice of the Ayalaan or alien has been dubbed by actor Siddharth.

Published: 06th January 2024 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'.

By Express News Service

Ahead of the release of Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, the makers of the film have released the trailer where we can, for the first time, hear the voice of the alien.

The 2.19-minute-long trailer opens with Sivakarthikeyan portraying the role of a farmer who cares for all living beings including pests. Scientists are conspiring to find a rare element, potentially carrying immense power, theirs.

As an alien descends on Earth, Sivakarthikeyan, along with his friends, join hands together to find the real reason behind the scientists' sinister motive that could possibly destroy the planet and thwart their plans.

Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, also stars Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Kopikkar and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The voice of the Ayalaan or alien has been dubbed by actor Siddharth.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan has previously lent his voice to Siddharth in the Tamil version of Oh My Friend (2011). The film has extensive CGI shots, made specifically for the alien. More than 4000 CGI shots, the most for an Indian film.

Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, editing by Ruben and stunts by Anbariv. The film is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film has completed censorship formalities and has received a U certificate from the censor board. 

Ayalaan, which hits theatres on January 12, will clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller and Arun Vijay's Mission Chapter 1.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Ayalaan trailer release Tamil film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp