WATCH | 'Ayalaan' trailer sees Sivakarthikeyan joining hands with alien to save Earth

Ahead of the release of Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, the makers of the film have released the trailer where we can, for the first time, hear the voice of the alien.

The 2.19-minute-long trailer opens with Sivakarthikeyan portraying the role of a farmer who cares for all living beings including pests. Scientists are conspiring to find a rare element, potentially carrying immense power, theirs.

As an alien descends on Earth, Sivakarthikeyan, along with his friends, join hands together to find the real reason behind the scientists' sinister motive that could possibly destroy the planet and thwart their plans.

Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, also stars Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Kopikkar and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The voice of the Ayalaan or alien has been dubbed by actor Siddharth.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan has previously lent his voice to Siddharth in the Tamil version of Oh My Friend (2011). The film has extensive CGI shots, made specifically for the alien. More than 4000 CGI shots, the most for an Indian film.

Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, editing by Ruben and stunts by Anbariv. The film is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film has completed censorship formalities and has received a U certificate from the censor board.

Ayalaan, which hits theatres on January 12, will clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller and Arun Vijay's Mission Chapter 1.

