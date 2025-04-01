Fahadh Faasil-Vadivelu's Maareesan to release in July

It was earlier reported that Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, who last worked on Maamannan, are reuniting for a film titled Maareesan. On Monday, the makers of the film shared a new poster that confirmed that the film will hit theatres in July. It is directed by Sudheesh Sankar, a filmmaker who is best known for the Malayalam film Villali Veeran, starring Dileep. Maareesan marks the 98th production venture of RB Choudary's Super Good Films banner. The film's technical team includes composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji, and editor Sreejith Sarang.

The film's title was revealed by the makers in January last year. Earlier, the makers released a poster where Fahadh and Vadivelu's characters can be seen on a motorcycle. The latest poster puts their characters across each other. According to reports, Maareesan is described as a "comedy drama", and its shooting locations include Chennai. The makers are yet to reveal specific details about the film's plot and rest of the cast.

Fahadh was last seen in Tamil in Vettaiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth. The actor's upcoming films also include Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira with director Althaf Salim, Karate Chandran, and the multistarrer film MMMN with Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Mammootty, and Kunchacko Boban. On the other hand, Vadivelu also has Gangers, with director Sundar C, in the pipeline.