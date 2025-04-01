First look of Karthi's Sardar 2 is here

Karthi is back in dual roles as agent Sardar Chandrabose and Vijay Prakash in Sardar 2 with the first look showcasing the Meiyazhagan actor in combat mode. Directed by PS Mithran, the upcoming film is a sequel to the director's 2022 film of the same name.

Apart from Karthi, Rajisha Vijayan is also set to return for the sequel. The film also features SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Yogi Babu and Ashika Ranganath.

Upon its release, Sardar opened to critical and commercial acclaim. Starring Karthi in dual roles, the cast also featured Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, and Munishkanth, among others. It revolves around Vijay Prakash, a cop played by Karthi, who's obsessed with building his reputation tarnished by his father who is branded a traitor for betraying the country. As Vijay navigates his complicated past, he discovers the truth about his father's loyalty and the conspiracy surrounding his family's death.

On the technical crew, Sardar 2 has music by Sam CS, cinematography by George C Williams, editing by Vijay Velukutty and stunt direction by Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza. The film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and co-produced by Venkatesh under the Prince Pictures banner. Ishan Saksena also produces.

While the film is in its final stages of filming, plot details and a potential release date are yet to be announced.