SU Arunkumar: Kaali in Veera Dheera Sooran is inspired by Karnan

The filmmaker also went to great lengths to depict realism, a major part of it was achieved by adding subtle blemishes to mundane events. For example, in a crucial conversation between two characters, a child trips and falls and the conversation is briefly interrupted, while this adds little to the story, Arunkumar thought it prudent to orchestrate an organic distraction in the scene. On why he wanted that, Arunkumar explains, “In real life, while we are in the middle of an important conversation, we often get interrupted by phone calls, a person passing by, or traffic sounds. An important conversation is only important to you, it doesn’t have to be for everyone around you. Only in films do we see important conversations unfolding perfectly. The real world is indifferent to what is important to us. I wanted to show that.” According to the director, the scene of the little boy tripping over went through ten takes before it looked real enough. “Everything you see in the film is staged, nothing was improvised,” he says.

Even with the seamless integration of realistic moments like that, some sections of the audience felt the interval scene, which punctuated the brief romantic backstory of Kaali and Kalaivaani (Dushara Vijayan), was tonally distant from the rustic nature of the film until then. Arunkumar says this is largely due to the audience’s preconceived notions of how an ‘action film interval’ should be. “Even though most of our films follow the three-act narrative structure of Hollywood, we still cling to the ‘interval-point-banger’ which does not exist inside the three-act structure. Maybe if the audience weren’t trained to expect a typical action film interval scene, this wouldn’t have looked tonally off.” He then adds, “The film already established the romance between Kaali and his wife in an earlier scene, but I don’t see anyone complaining about that. If that worked for you, then the interval scene shouldn’t have been a problem.” More than the narrative structure, world-building through realistic human moments, and seeming tonal shifts, what guided Arunkumar’s approach was placing Kaali as the thematic axiom of the story, fleshing out the core themes of the story through the emotional journey of the protagonist. Arunkumar says, “Every other major character in the film is still hung up on their past, gripped with vengeance. Only Kaali has moved on, and has learned to live a peaceful life through forgiveness and acceptance of his guilt.” However, what essentially pulls him back into action is his loyalty. “Kaali is like Karnan, like the song goes, ‘Senjottru kadan theerka seratha idam sernthan,’” he says. The director dissects the last scene of the film through this lens, “This is why, after everything, when he gets on the bus at the end, everyone is fast asleep while he is struggling to fall asleep because his conscience wouldn’t let him. I don’t think I could have justified a character like Kaali without a strong performer like Vikram sir.”