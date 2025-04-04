Chiyaan Vikram reflects on 'Veera Dheera Sooran' triumph after rocky start, thanks fans for support

Chiyaan Vikram has opened up on Instagram regarding the overwhelming response to his latest film, Veera Dheera Sooran, which was released on 27th March. While the film encountered a minor setback on its opening day due to initial show cancellations, it eventually made its way to cinemas, winning over audiences and critics alike.
Vikram shared a heartfelt message with his fans, reflecting on the journey of the film over the past few days.
The Thangalaan actor admitted that both he and the film’s team were anxious following multiple delays, with the final postponement occurring on the day of release. He recounted how many believed the project would never take off due to these setbacks, according to Pinkvilla.
“When a film releases and its first show is cancelled, we know the film is in trouble. But for Veera Dheera Sooran, two shows were cancelled, and people assumed it would never take off. Despite that, the film soared,” Vikram stated.
Despite the rocky start, Veera Dheera Sooran has been making waves at the box office, amassing Rs 42 crore in its first week alone. With a strong opening weekend, industry experts predict even greater earnings in the coming days, reported Pinkvilla.
Expressing his gratitude, Vikram thanked his fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging how their love and encouragement had played a crucial role in the film’s success after enduring repeated delays.
According to reports by Koimoi, Vikram has been paid a staggering ₹30 crore for both instalments of the franchise, with the sequel hitting cinemas before the prequel.
Apart from Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prudhvi Raj, and several others in pivotal roles.
With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, Veera Dheera Sooran continues to make its mark, proving that resilience and dedication can turn even the most uncertain beginnings into triumphant successes.