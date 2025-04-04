Chiyaan Vikram reflects on 'Veera Dheera Sooran' triumph after rocky start, thanks fans for support

Chiyaan Vikram has opened up on Instagram regarding the overwhelming response to his latest film, Veera Dheera Sooran, which was released on 27th March. While the film encountered a minor setback on its opening day due to initial show cancellations, it eventually made its way to cinemas, winning over audiences and critics alike.

Vikram shared a heartfelt message with his fans, reflecting on the journey of the film over the past few days.

The Thangalaan actor admitted that both he and the film’s team were anxious following multiple delays, with the final postponement occurring on the day of release. He recounted how many believed the project would never take off due to these setbacks, according to Pinkvilla.

“When a film releases and its first show is cancelled, we know the film is in trouble. But for Veera Dheera Sooran, two shows were cancelled, and people assumed it would never take off. Despite that, the film soared,” Vikram stated.