Helmed and headlined by Dhanush, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran and Samuthirakani, among others
Dhanush's Idly Kadai release pushed to October
On Friday, Dhanush announced that his fourth directorial, Idly Kadai, will hit theatres on October 1. The film was initially slated to release on April 10 but was later pushed owing to the release of Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly.

Dhanush also stars in Idly Kadai, along with Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Rajkiran and Samuthirakani, among others. While further details about the plot and extended cast remain under wraps, an old poster shared by the actor offers a glimpse into his character. Seemingly, he plays the role of the owner of a modest eatery called Sivanesan Idli Kadai.

Composer GV Prakash Kumar will reunite with Dhanush with Idly Kadai after their recent collaborations on Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Vaathi and Captain Miller. Additionally, Idly Kadai will feature cinematography by Kiran Koushik, editing by Prasanna GK, and production design by Jacki.

Idly Kadai will be made collaboratively by Dawn Pictures, Red Giant Movies, and Wunderbar Films. Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush are the producers, while Sreyas Srinivasan is the executive producer.

