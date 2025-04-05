Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat to headline Madras Matinee

Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat are all set to headline an upcoming Tamil film titled Madras Matinee. The title and first-look poster of the film were unveiled by the makers on Friday. The film is helmed by Karthikeyan Mani.

Madras Matinee will also star Roshni Haripriyan, Shelly, Vishwa, George Maryan, Archana Chandoke, Sunil Sukhada, and Chaams, among others. Sathyaraj is all set to portray the role of a science-fiction story writer in the upcoming film.

The technical crew of Madras Matinee comprises cinematographer Anand G K, composer K C Balasarangan, and editor Satheesh Kumar Samuski. The film is produced under the Madras Motion Pictures banner by Arch Thomason, Robert Martichenko, Corinne Martichenko, Karthikeyan Mani and Dev Ananth, while Dream Warrior Pictures is presenting it. Abhishek Raaja serves as the film’s creative producer, while G.A. Hari Krishnan of Moment Entertainment serves as the executive producer.

Madras Matinee, which is billed to be a comedy family entertainer, is scheduled to hit theatres in May.