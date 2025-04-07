Prashanth joins hands with Hari for his 55th film

Actor Prashanth has joined hands with director Hari for his 55th film. The announcement was made by the makers on Sunday, on the occasion of Prashanth’s birthday.

The upcoming film marks the sophomore collaboration between Prashanth and Hari after their 2002 film Thamizh. The actor and director are all set to join hands after 23 years. Speaking about the film at the launch event, Prashanth shared, “We promise to deliver a film with a fast-paced screenplay and one that will age well. Many of you appreciate Thamizh even after all these years. We hope that our upcoming project will be a similar endeavour.” He further added that the film will feature good action sequences, songs and family sentiment.

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by actor, director and producer Thiagarajan, Prashanth’s father, under the Staar Movies banner. It is to be noted that Thamizh, which marked Hari’s directorial debut, was also produced by Thiagarajan. “24 years ago, on the very same day, we launched Thamizh with a pooja ceremony in AVM studios. I am happy that it is happening on the same day all these years later.”

More details about the film’s plot, title, genre, cast and crew are awaited. Prashanth was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time, headlined by Vijay and co-starring Prabhu Deva. He was also seen in Andhagan, the remake of Andhadhun, last year. Hari’s last directorial is the Vishal-starrer Rathnam.