Shiva: Sumo is about how love transcends borders

In the Tamil film industry, a comedian, a supporting actor, or a character artist is considered to have gone to 'the next level' only after playing an action hero. Actor Shiva is one of the few actors in the industry right now who is not affected by this belief and keeps doing what he does best. However, the actor disagrees with this notion. "I don't think you have to do a particular genre, like action, in order to become successful. It all boils down to how convincing a story is. That's how my journey has been in the industry. It is the same with Sumo," he says. On why he chose to do Sumo, which is all set to release on April 25, Shiva elaborates, "Isn't it exciting getting to know about a culture and a people this way? I agreed to work on Sumo after listening to the one line of the story, which is, what happens when a sumo wrestler and a local guy cross paths. Our films are popular in Japan. Wouldn't it be exciting if they made a film about Kabaddi and had a Tamil in the star cast? It's the same for us."

Sumo revolves around a sumo wrestler with the IQ of a one-and-a-half-year-old baby who enters the life of Shiva after the latter finds him at a beach shore in India. What happens when Shiva tries to take him back to Japan, and how the sumo wrestler finds his purpose forms the rest of the story. Shiva says that the upcoming film, starring real-life sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro, was challenging in more than one way. "There is this usual language problem when you have a non-Tamil cast member in your film. But the thing that kept us on our toes was the highly punctual attitude of the Japanese. It can never be matched," he says, pointing to the cultural similarities between the Japanese and Tamils, "Also, they are respectful and humble. Right from how we say vanakkam and how hospitable we are to our guests, the Japanese are in no way different from us."