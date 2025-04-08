Saranya Ravichandran: Society places a lot of expectations on women

One of her upcoming projects is Varsha Bharath’s much-anticipated film, Bad Girl. Saranya recalls how Varsha was very specific about her instructions to actors, including the number of times they were allowed to blink in a scene. ”She has a clear vision about what the output should look like. She doesn't like actors performing; she expects that they become the character.” The film, Saranya says, "is about the different phases of a girl’s life and captures her struggles, both obvious and subtle. It's about a character who has to take charge of her life." She goes on to elaborate on the different types of pressure every girl faces. "Society places a lot of expectations on us. Even those who put us on a pedestal burden us with their expectations of how we should be. All of this pressure is crippling. We would rather not have to deal with it."