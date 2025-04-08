Silambarasan-Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Maanaadu’ set for release in Japan

More than three years after its official release, Silambarasan's hit time-loop thriler 'Maanaadu' is set to be released in Japan. The Venkat Prabhu-directorial starred Simbu, an NRI and SJ Suryah, a police officer who are trapped in a time-loop on the day of a public conference, and forced to live the same day over and over again until they figure out how to get out of it.

Suresh Kamatchi took to his X handle to confirm the film's release in the country and wrote, "A good film is like a beautiful bird. It will be loved across continents. 'Maanaadu' is currently set to release in Japan in May. There is hope that this loophole screenplay will captivate the hearts of the Japanese."