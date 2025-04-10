Actor Vichu Vishwanath: Those who can make others laugh are God’s favourites

When Tamil cinema audiences seek comic relief, their go-to haven is often a scene or two featuring actor Vadivelu. The sheer lightheartedness of his comedy never fails to entertain. If that's the case for a viewer, imagine the delight of a co-star witnessing his performance live. “It took me four to five takes to complete my first scene with him in Gangers without cracking up,” recalls actor and producer Vichu Vishwanath, who agrees that Vadivelu’s co-stars are his first audiences. He adds, “Vadivelu sir is sincere and gets perfectly into character from the get-go. And as his comedy persona is hilarious, it’s often difficult for people like me to stay in character. I was transported back to the sets of Winner while shooting for Gangers."

In Sundar C’s Gangers, Vichu reunites with Vadivelu 15 years after Nagaram Marupakkam. “In this film, I portray the headmaster of the school where the characters played by Sundar C, Vadivelu, and Catherine are employed,” he shares. Gangers had fans excited, thanks to the iconic Sundar C-Vadivelu team-up and their brand of humour that continues to dominate meme culture. On this winning combination, Vichu says, “Sundar C and Vadivelu's partnership is a proven formula for success. Their combined, wholehearted effort is the driving force behind their films' popularity.”