Actor Vichu Vishwanath: Those who can make others laugh are God’s favourites

When Tamil cinema audiences seek comic relief, their go-to haven is often a scene or two featuring actor Vadivelu. The sheer lightheartedness of his comedy never fails to entertain. If that's the case for a viewer, imagine the delight of a co-star witnessing his performance live. “It took me four to five takes to complete my first scene with him in Gangers without cracking up,” recalls actor and producer Vichu Vishwanath, who agrees that Vadivelu’s co-stars are his first audiences. He adds, “Vadivelu sir is sincere and gets perfectly into character from the get-go. And as his comedy persona is hilarious, it’s often difficult for people like me to stay in character. I was transported back to the sets of Winner while shooting for Gangers."
In Sundar C’s Gangers, Vichu reunites with Vadivelu 15 years after Nagaram Marupakkam. “In this film, I portray the headmaster of the school where the characters played by Sundar C, Vadivelu, and Catherine are employed,” he shares. Gangers had fans excited, thanks to the iconic Sundar C-Vadivelu team-up and their brand of humour that continues to dominate meme culture. On this winning combination, Vichu says, “Sundar C and Vadivelu's partnership is a proven formula for success. Their combined, wholehearted effort is the driving force behind their films' popularity.”
Vichu had previously teamed up with Vadivelu in films like London, Thalainagaram, Winner, and Ganga Gowri, among others. If there’s one quality he would like to imbibe from Vadivelu, it's his sincerity. “He is undeniably a legend. His unwavering sincerity is something I deeply admire. Once a scene begins, he's completely immersed, even foregoing meals until it’s perfected. That integrity shines through in every performance." Further, remembering late veteran comedians like Vivek, and Manobala, Vichu reflects on their legacy. “I believe those who can make others laugh are God’s favourites. It’s not easy to make people laugh, and those who have that skill are truly blessed.”
While his collaborations with Vadivelu are widely recognised, Vichu’s long-standing partnership with Sundar C is equally noteworthy for its consistency and longevity. Having worked with the actor-director from the early days of his career, Vichu attributes Sundar C’s sustained relevance to one defining trait. “His humility and dedication are key. Despite his extensive filmography, he approaches every project as if it were his first, working tirelessly,” he says. The actor recounts an example to support this sentiment: “In many interviews, he confidently said that Madha Gaja Raja would be a sure-shot success, even though it was delayed for a decade—and he was right.”
As Gangers gears up for release on April 24, Vichu has already signed on for Sundar C’s next, Mookuthi Amman 2. “I’m yet to begin shooting. The first 14-day schedule just wrapped up, and I’ll be joining the second schedule soon,” he says. Discussing other upcoming projects, Vichu shares, “I’m currently filming for Aswin Kandasamy’s directorial, starring Santhosh, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vinoth Kishan, and Reshma Venkatesh. I’m also a part of the web series Nadu Centre, featuring Sasikumar, and the film Kuruvikkaran, starring Yogi Babu and directed by Kathirvelu.”
When asked if his rapport with Sundar C has ever given him a chance to contribute to the scripting process, Vichu replies candidly, “I don’t have the skill it takes to suggest or provide feedback to a director’s script. So I’ve never personally given suggestions to Sundar C or any other director.” Having started his career as a supporting actor in Sandhana Kaatru (1990), Vichu has weathered the highs and lows of the film industry. On how he continues to stay relevant, he says, “Despite my years of experience and vast filmography, I choose to remain a director’s artist. I implicitly obey the director and give my best to the character.”