Allu Arjun and Atlee team up for massive sci-fi film, announced by Sun Pictures

Sun Pictures has officially announced a new film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, marking their first collaboration. AA22xA6, described as a sci-fi action film, was unveiled through a promotional video that traces the early stages of development.

The video begins with Allu Arjun and Atlee meeting Sun Pictures’ head Kalanithi Maran, followed by their visit to Los Angeles to consult with VFX specialists. Several visual effects experts appear in the video, reacting positively to the script and its creative scope. A brief tease in the video suggests the film will include various fictional creatures. The announcement concludes with a shot of Allu Arjun wearing a VFX cap and delivering a loud roar.

AA22 marks Allu Arjun’s first foray into the science fiction genre. Atlee, who last directed Jawan and produced Baby John, appears to be taking a new direction as well. While further details, including the rest of the cast and crew, remain under wraps, reports suggest composer Sai Abhyankar will handle the music. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also preparing for another upcoming project, a mythological film with director Trivikram Srinivas, currently in pre-production.