Santhanam's DD Next Level gets a release date

We had earlier reported that Santhanam's upcoming film DD Next Level will be released in May. The makers have announced on Wednesday that the film, directed by Prem Anand who also helmed the third film DD Returns in the franchise, will now hit theatres on May 16.

The upcoming film, produced by actor Arya under his banner The Show People, also stars Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Geethika, Yashika Aannand, Maaran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kasthuri Shankar, and Rajendran, among others. Plot details have not been revealed yet, but according to the previously released song 'Kissa 47', Santhanam seems to be playing a film critic dreaded and hated by film producers. In an earlier press note, the director revealed that the film starts on a cruise ship and takes place on an island.

DD Next Level has music composed by OfRo, editing by Barath Vikraman, and cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy. The film co-produced by Niharika Entertainment. Apart from Tamil, DD Next Level will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

The Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise began in 2016 with the namesake horror comedy, directed by Rambhala. He returned to direct Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, which was released in 2019. A third film, a standalone sequel titled DD Returns, released in 2023 and was helmed by Prem Anand. All the films were commercial hits at the box office.