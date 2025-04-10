Shakthisree Gopalan Interview | Story behind the sound

For singer Shakthisree Gopalan, who recently made her debut as a composer with Test, music is an instinctive response—something that emerges from the mood, the moment, and most importantly, the story. In her collaboration with director Sashikanth for Test, that synergy took on an almost philosophical depth. "I remember one conversation in which he asked, ‘If a drop of water falls, should it fall into the ocean or the desert?’ On the surface, you'd think the desert needs it more, but maybe the drop is meant to become part of the ocean," she reflects. Further, when asked if the director gave her clear instructions about everything, she says, “With Sashi (Sashikanth), he often communicated through visual ideas. It was collaborative. That’s the nature of this work."

In this conversation, we delve into her creative process, the different stages of decision-making that her songs went through, and the many moments of discovery that shaped this soundtrack.