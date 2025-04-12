Kamal Haasan visits Perplexity AI, meets CEO Aravind Srinivas

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan visited the headquarters of Perplexity AI in San Francisco this week. There, he met with the company’s co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas. The visit centred on how new technologies like AI are changing the creative world, especially in filmmaking.
Haasan shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “From cinema to Silicon, the tools evolve but our thirst for what’s next remains.” He called the visit inspiring and praised Srinivas and his team as “brilliant”, recognising the strong role of Indian talent in global tech.
In response, Srinivas wrote, “[It] was great to meet and host you at the Perplexity office! Your passion to still learn and incorporate the cutting-edge technology in filmmaking is inspirational.”
Haasan has always embraced innovation in his work. He also added on X, “Curiosity didn’t kill the cat, it created Aravind Srinivas and Perplexity AI.”
Last year, Haasan took a 90-day crash course on artificial intelligence at a top university in the United States. Despite his packed schedule, he remains deeply interested in how AI can shape the future of storytelling in Indian cinema.
In an earlier interview, he said, “Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry.”
Haasan is currently working on several major films, including Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam, Indian 3 in collaboration with action directors Anbariv, and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.
Fans were thrilled to see the actor engage with the world of AI. One user commented, “Proud moment for Indians, it’s great to see you both. Thank you Kamal sir, I love your line on curiosity, it’s awesome.” Another added, “Incredible! Where experience meets a curious mind!”