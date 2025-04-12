Kamal Haasan visits Perplexity AI, meets CEO Aravind Srinivas

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan visited the headquarters of Perplexity AI in San Francisco this week. There, he met with the company’s co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas. The visit centred on how new technologies like AI are changing the creative world, especially in filmmaking.

Haasan shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “From cinema to Silicon, the tools evolve but our thirst for what’s next remains.” He called the visit inspiring and praised Srinivas and his team as “brilliant”, recognising the strong role of Indian talent in global tech.