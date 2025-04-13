Actor Sri leaves fans worried after shocking instagram posts

Tamil actor Sri, also known as Shriram Natarajan, has left fans shocked and deeply worried after posting explicit and disturbing videos and photos on his Instagram account. Known for keeping a low profile, Sri's recent posts have raised serious concerns about his well-being.

Many fans noticed that the actor has gone through a major physical transformation, appearing much thinner than before. His drastic weight loss and unusual behaviour online have led to questions about whether he might be struggling with mental health issues or going through a difficult time in his life.

Sri was last seen in the 2023 film Irugapatru, directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan. Since then, he has mostly stayed away from the public eye. In his latest videos, it also seems like he might be venturing into adult content creation, which has left many of his followers surprised and confused.