Prasanna Interview: I want to play a villain opposite Ajith sir

For over two decades, Prasanna has graced the silver screen, showcasing his versatility across lead roles, supporting characters, and memorable antagonists. However, his recent venture, Good Bad Ugly, alongside Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran, proved to be a refreshingly unique chapter in his illustrious career. In this exclusive conversation with CE, Prasanna speaks about collaborating with Ajith and Adhik on Good Bad Ugly, the audience reception of the film, the characters he is best remembered for, and more.
Excerpts:
You have wanted to work with Ajith Kumar for a long time. What was it like finally collaborating with him in Good Bad Ugly?
The experience exceeded my expectations. I have been a hardcore fan of Ajith sir since my college days and always wanted to work with him. The time I spent with him, the conversations we had, and getting to know him were the biggest takeaways for me from GBU. I definitely want to work with him more and would be happy to play his villain.
How was the experience working with director Adhik Ravichandran, given his unique approach to filmmaking?
There is nothing conventional about Adhik. He does not give you a bound script beforehand. On set, everything happens very spontaneously. He has a clear vision but a unique approach to executing scenes. Initially, It was quite difficult for me because I have always preferred to read the script. This was the first time I went to a set without a clue what it was all about. You would not even have time to process your lines. For example, the scene with ‘punnagai arasi’ reference was shot in about seven minutes without any prior intimation. I was not sure how the audience would receive it. But Adhik was clear about what he wanted. That is his biggest strength.
You have been in the industry for over two decades. What are some significant changes you have witnessed in Tamil cinema in terms of filmmaking and audience reception?
In filmmaking, the shift from shooting on film to digital is a major change. Technology has provided amazing tools to enhance filmmaking. The audiences have always been receptive to good stories. Trends keep changing—comedy, rom-com, horror—but ultimately, good stories resonate with them.
Did you anticipate the mixed reactions to Good Bad Ugly?
When you do an out-and-out commercial mass masala film, you cannot expect everyone to like it. However, I must credit Ajith sir and Adhik for their conviction in the film. Ajith sir trusted Adhik completely, and Adhik was convinced that he was making this film for Ajith sir's fans.
Some suggest that Good Bad Ugly signifies the future of fan service films. What are your thoughts on this?
I do not think so. This approach worked for GBU, and I am happy for the team. But you cannot keep doing this and expect people to enjoy it. It is like cracking a joke; it might make you laugh once, but repetition will make it tiresome.
Are there any genres or characters you have not explored yet that you wish to?
I would love to do a period film or be part of a mythological film. My next project is a science-fiction thriller, which I am really looking forward to. The director is Anand Ravichandran, who did Sethum Ayiram Pon and DeAr, with GV Prakash. We just finalised the script last week.
Did you not consider working with Sneha again after Achchamundu! Achchamundu!?
We did not get a script compelling enough for us to work together. And we were not very keen on extending our relationship to work. We never thought about it.
Looking back at your career, which films or characters were pivotal in shaping your understanding of acting?
Definitely Azhagiya Theeye and Anjathe. These two films made me a thinking actor.
Can you elaborate on that?
Working in Azhagiya Theeye, with people like Radha Mohan, Viji, and Prakash Raj gave me an idea about the kind of films I should be a part of. Prakash Raj sir was a huge influence in my personal life and my career. I liked how he used the money he made through commercial films to produce films like Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Muthal.
Anjathe was liberating because playing a villain gives you the freedom to explore without the constraints of being the typical ‘nice guy’ protagonist. That freedom gave me a high and influenced my choices in later antagonist roles, such as in Muran or Jawaan in Telugu.