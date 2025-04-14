Prasanna Interview: I want to play a villain opposite Ajith sir

A

There is nothing conventional about Adhik. He does not give you a bound script beforehand. On set, everything happens very spontaneously. He has a clear vision but a unique approach to executing scenes. Initially, It was quite difficult for me because I have always preferred to read the script. This was the first time I went to a set without a clue what it was all about. You would not even have time to process your lines. For example, the scene with ‘punnagai arasi’ reference was shot in about seven minutes without any prior intimation. I was not sure how the audience would receive it. But Adhik was clear about what he wanted. That is his biggest strength.



