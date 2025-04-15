'April Maadhathil' director SS Stanley passes away

Director and actor SS Stanley, known for helming films like April Maadhathil and Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, has passed away at the age of 58. As per reports, the actor succumbed to kidney-related ailments.

SS Stanley began his career as an assistant director to filmmakers Mahendran and Sasi. After working as an assistant for over 12 years, he made his directorial debut with April Maadhathil in 2022. Starring Srikanth and Sneha, the film largely opened to positive reviews.

Stanley also directed three other films, namely Dhanush’s Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, Mercury Pookkal and Kizhakku Kadarkarai Salai, both of which starred Srikanth. The filmmaker then ventured into acting by playing C N Annadurai in the 2007 film, Periyar, headlined by Sathyaraj.

Stanley also starred in films like Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan, Andavan Kattalai, Sarkar, and Bommai Nayagi, among others. He was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja last year.

The final rites are all set to take place on Monday in the evening at 4 in his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)