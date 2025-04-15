Ilaiyaraaja sends legal notice to 'Good Bad Ugly' makers over unauthorised use of songs

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil film Good Bad Ugly may be doing well at the box office, crossing Rs 100 crore in just five days and becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far, but it has now run into legal trouble.
According to a report by OTTplay, Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, accusing them of using his songs without permission. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, includes three of Ilaiyaraaja’s popular songs, Oththa Roobai from Nattupura Pattu, Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram in certain scenes.
Ilaiyaraaja, known for being protective of his work, has claimed that the filmmakers did not get his consent before using the songs. In his legal notice, he has demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation and a written apology from the production team. So far, the makers have not responded publicly to the notice.
Good Bad Ugly is filled with nods to Ajith’s earlier films like Amarkalam, Dheena, and Vaalee, which has excited fans of the actor. Alongside Ajith, the film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prasanna. Usha Uthup, Rahul Dev, Kingsley, Roadies Raghu, Pradeep Kabra, Harry Josh, KGF Avinash, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Priya Prakash, Simran, Tinnu Anand, Sayaji Shinde, Jackie Shroff, and others.
The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to draw huge crowds to theatres. Netflix has acquired the digital rights and will stream the film after its theatrical run ends.