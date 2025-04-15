Ilaiyaraaja sends legal notice to 'Good Bad Ugly' makers over unauthorised use of songs

Ilaiyaraaja, known for being protective of his work, has claimed that the filmmakers did not get his consent before using the songs. In his legal notice, he has demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation and a written apology from the production team. So far, the makers have not responded publicly to the notice.

Good Bad Ugly is filled with nods to Ajith’s earlier films like Amarkalam, Dheena, and Vaalee, which has excited fans of the actor. Alongside Ajith, the film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prasanna. Usha Uthup, Rahul Dev, Kingsley, Roadies Raghu, Pradeep Kabra, Harry Josh, KGF Avinash, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Priya Prakash, Simran, Tinnu Anand, Sayaji Shinde, Jackie Shroff, and others.

The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to draw huge crowds to theatres. Netflix has acquired the digital rights and will stream the film after its theatrical run ends.