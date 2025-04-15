Sai Abhayankkar onboard Silambarasan-Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s STR 49

Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan is the director of STR49. Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures, who is backing Dhanush's Idly Kadai and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, is the producer for STR49 as well.

While plot details of STR49 are under wraps, the previously released first-look poster features Silambarasan holding an engineering book as well as a bloodied butcher's knife, suggesting that the actor could be playing a character leading a double life—one as an engineering student and the other as a murderer.

Sai Abhyankkar is known for his independent singles, namely, ‘Katchi Sera’, ‘Aasa Kooda’, and ‘Sithiri Puthiri’. This upcoming film will mark his fifth film as a composer. He will be debuting as a film composer with Raghava Lawrence’s Benz and will also score music for Suriya 45, helmed by RJ Balaji; Pradeep Ranganathan’s PR04; and Atlee-Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan also has an upcoming film with director Ashwath Marimuthu. Recently, Silambarasan completed filming Thug Life and is currently working on an upcoming film under the direction of Desingh Periyasamy.