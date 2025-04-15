Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss' Madharasi to release in September

It is well known that Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in director Rajkumar Periasamy's Amaran, is awaiting the release of Madharasi, helmed by AR Murugadoss. On the occasion of Tamil New Year, the makers of the much-anticipated action film announced that it will hit screens on September 5.

A teaser revealing the title, which was released in February, showed Sivakarthikeyan caught between crossroads as the city witnesses a breach of security due to bomb blasts occurring in various places. The film also features an ensemble cast consisting of Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Biju Menon.

Madharasi will be Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with director Murugadoss, although the filmmaker had previously written the former's sports-comedy film Maan Karate (2014), directed by Kris Thirukumaran.

Produced under the Sri Lakshmi Movies banner, the film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor A Sreekar Prasad, and music composer Anirudh. The plot details for the film have not been disclosed. Besides Tamil, Madharasi will also be released in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The Hindi version of the film has been titled Dil Madharasi.

Meanwhile Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in Sudha Kongara's multi-starrer period film Parasakthi, which is also centred around Old Madras. The film also stars Sreeleela in her Tamil debut, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, among others in prominent roles.