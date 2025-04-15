Soori starrer Maaman gets release date

Sharing two more posters for Maaman on social media, actor Soori announced the release date of his upcoming film on Monday, the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year. The film, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj of Vilangu-fame, is slated for a May 16 release in theatres. It reunites Soori with producer K Kumar of the Lark Studios banner after 2024's Garudan. Maaman, which features Soori in the role of an uncle, also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Rajkiran in key roles.

Production on the film commenced in December 2024, subsequent to which the makers shared its first-look images in January. Maaman has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, renowned for his work in Malayalam and Telugu cinema. It is his second film in Tamil as a composer after Once More, the Arjun Das-Aditi Shankar film that is yet to have a new release date after it missed its February release. Maaman reunites Prasanth with editor Ganesh Siva after Vilangu. The technical crew of Maaman also includes cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman (Lubber Pandhu and Maharaja).