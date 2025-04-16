AR Rahman launches initiative to honour Tamil language

On Monday, on the occasion of Tamil New Year, AR Rahman launched an initiative to preserve the Tamil language's antiquity through digital forms with his ARR Immersive Entertainment team. The composer took to his social media handle to appreciate how Tamil is both a classical language and keeps evolving over the years. He credited the 'strengthening' of the language to the multiple Tamil sangams and research over the centuries.



Rahman revealed that ARR Immersive Entertainment will work on an initiative titled Perumaichinnam (Symbol of Pride). The project focuses on giving an illustrative form and several other digital forms to the ancient Tamil literary works. He added that the Perumaichinnam is ideated for a 'digital rendering', and this initiative might get a physical structure of its own in the future.



He further emphasised the need to pass on the rich legacy of the Tamil language to future generations and that it will be a key part of his initiative. According to the composer, this mission is rooted in a sense of pride for the language and a desire to pass it down to the next generation. Rahman hopes that the initiative inspires Tamils across the world to take pride in their language and helps them connect with it in a deeper way.