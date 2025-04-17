Priya Prakash Varrier: I wouldn't have done Good Bad Ugly if it wasn't an Ajith sir film

One of the most talked about portions of Good Bad Ugly was Priya’s rendition of Simran’s ‘Thottu Thottu Pesum Sulthana’. Priya says she didn't know she would have to shake a leg to the song until they started shooting the film. “During the look test, I was asked to try on several costumes, including a striking yellow one that caught my attention. I questioned why my character would wear something so distinctive, and the team mentioned it was for a song. Even then, I didn't immediately make the connection to the iconic look from the song.” Priya was only informed three days before the song was shot, with a short period dedicated to rehearsals. “Azhar master asked me to watch the video, describing the song as one of Tamil cinema's most iconic songs. I watched and was blown away by Simran ma'am's performance. Initially, I felt the pressure to live up to her standard, but then I decided to focus on my own interpretation instead. I see my version as a tribute to her iconic performance. Although only a small part of the song made it to the final cut, we did shoot the entire sequence."

While being part of a big production was a dream come true for Priya, it is the time she spent with Ajith Kumar that she cherishes the most. One of her fondest memories from the shoot was when the actor spoke to her uncle. “My uncle is a big Ajith fan, but a year and a half ago, an accident left him wheelchair-bound with speech difficulties. I was more excited for him to meet Ajith sir than I was for myself. After our meeting, I shared my uncle's story with Ajith sir, and he immediately asked for a video call,” she recounts. For her, the cherry on top was when Ajith asked her to create a keepsake as a memory. She says, “During the call, he had a heartfelt conversation with my uncle in Tamil, which brought me to tears. Ajith sir noticed and jokingly said, 'Priya, don't cry; they'll think I made you cry.' He even asked me to capture a screenshot as a memory. That moment is etched in my heart.”