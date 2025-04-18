His passion for cinema has not changed: Mani Ratnam on Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Praising his Thug Life star Kamal Haasan, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Friday said the superstar is not just a brilliant actor but someone whose enthusiasm for cinema has not changed.

Haasan and Ratnam are reuniting for the film after a gap of over 35 years in what would be the Tamil superstar's 234th film.

They earlier worked on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

"It is not just that he's a brilliant actor. The whole world knows that. It is the fact that he still loves cinema and has this unique talent of balancing between mainstream cinema and still breaking barriers on the other side," Ratnam said at the song launch event of the gangster drama.

The Ponniyin Selvan director said having an actor of Haasan's calibre was a real advantage for him as the actor takes off "50 per cent of the burden" on the filmmaker.

"He takes care of a lot of things. Not only himself, but people around him, all actors around him, so it makes it believable and very real...What surprises me is that the enthusiasm has not changed at all. The passion for it and the search has not changed. It's still there. And (he's) not willing to settle for the easier option."

The music of the film is composed by A R Rahman.

The makers unveiled the first song of the movie "Jinguchaa" at an event here.

Rahman said every time he was scoring a scene, he felt like Haasan was looking at him from the screen and asking, "What are you going to do?" "Mani sir and Kamal sir created Nayakan, which was one of the most iconic movies that reinvented cinema and with Mr.Ilaiyaraaja, they've done amazing work," Rahman said.

Thug Life, however, is a different movie from Nayakan, he added.

"So I didn't have that weight on me. It's got a very forward thinking, more today's sound but still has that magic of what they did together, I think, in portions. I'm really honoured and I'm very excited. I'm still scoring for the past four months every day," he said.

"Thug Life" will also feature Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, who said it was a surreal experience to work with Haasan, Ratnam and Rahman in one movie.