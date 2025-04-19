Soori and Mathimaran Pugazhendhi to collaborate on Mandaadi

As Soori is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maaman, the actor will be teaming up with filmmaker Mathimaran Pughazhendhi for the film titled Mandaadi.

The title announcement poster of Mandaadi has a sailing vessel on fire. There is no official word on the film's plot, but it's expected that Mandaadi will explore the lives of fishermen.

The film is produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment, which had bankrolled the Vijay Sethupathi-Soori starrer Viduthalai films by filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Mathimaran, who worked on Selfie in 2022, served as an assistant director to Vetrimaaran, who has joined Mandaadi as the creative producer.

Apart from Soori, the film has Mahima Nambiar playing the female lead, with actors Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass, and Ravindra Vijay in central roles.

The film's technical crew comprises music composer GV Prakash, cinematographer SR Kathir, editor Pradeep E Ragav and stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

Other important details regarding the plot, commencement of production, and release date are yet to be made.