Bobby Simha’s driver arrested for drunk driving after crashing into six vehicles in Chennai

Tamil actor Bobby Simha’s driver, identified as Pushparaj, has been arrested following a serious road accident in Chennai that left four people injured. The incident took place on Friday, April 18, on the busy Kathipara flyover in Guindy.

According to reports, Pushparaj was driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle after dropping off Bobby Simha’s father. In the ensuing crash, he rammed into six vehicles — three motorcycles, two autorickshaws, and a car. The Chennai Traffic Police confirmed that four individuals, including a woman, sustained serious injuries and are currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have since seized Bobby Simha’s car, and Pushparaj has been remanded by the Alandur court until April 30. He was produced before the magistrate shortly after his arrest.

Bobby Simha, who was not in the car at the time of the accident, has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. The National Award-winning actor is known for his standout performances in Jigarthanda, Soodhu Kavvum, Neram, among others. He bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jigarthanda. He was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in Tamil and in Razakar in Telugu.

