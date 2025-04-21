Mathimaaran Pugazhendhi: My desire to explore the seascape fulfilled in Mandaadi

Tamil cinema's fascination with coastal life has been evident since MG Ramachandran's 1964 film Padagotti. Filmmaker Mathimaaran Pugazhendhi's Mandaadi has been the latest to join this list. However, the director says that the film talks about a completely different aspect of that life. "Mandaadi will focus on the sport peculiar to the 100-kilometre stretch of the Tamil Nadu coastline. I hail from Cuddalore and I love the ocean. So it has been my longtime desire to explore the seascape. I was on the lookout for something unexplored, and that was when my friend introduced me to a sailing boat race. Mandaadi is the leader of a fishing expedition team. That person has expertise in studying the ocean currents and the direction of wind and fish. The game is played once a year, mostly during festivals, where six-member teams compete against each other," he says.
Having been mentored by Vetri Maaran, Mathimaaran says it wouldn't be entirely wrong to draw parallels between Mandaadi and Vada Chennai, which too ties a sport (carrom board) to the lives of the North Chennai inhabitants. "This sport also helps the fisherman with their livelihood. During the race, the participants should remove the engine from their boats. So, this sport will train the fishermen to return to the shore using their skill when the engine malfunctions or the fuel runs out in some extraordinary situations," he reveals. Mathimaaran felt Soori was the perfect fit for the role and it made his casting job easier. "I want an actor with a rustic look. Also, Soori has been in great shape in recent years. So I find Soori perfectly fits the bill, " He remarks.
Mathimaaran clarifies that Mandaadi will not adhere to a sports drama template, which typically moves from one game to another and eventually to an all-important final match in the climax. "Though you will witness lots of the game, the film is not just about that. I have planned a non-linear narration tying this game to everyone's lives and how the dynamics within them change because of this game. The drama part in the sports-drama is about a person's redemption and a second chance at life. Mandaadi is as much a story where human emotions are at play as it is a story about a sailing game," he shares. The director says the six-month-long pre-production, which is currently underway, will help him with the technical challenges of shooting a film that is predominantly set in the ocean. "Your expertise with lens, shot and angles on the land will be of no use on the ocean. An angle change on the land could be done in 30 seconds, it may take hours on the ocean. I have planned to film in Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur. It's going to be a huge task, but I have immense faith in my skilled team of technicians," he says. Apart from Soori, the film has Mahima Nambiar playing the female lead, with actors Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass, and Ravindra Vijay in central roles.
The film's technical crew comprises composer GV Prakash, cinematographer SR Kathir, editor Pradeep E Ragav and stunt choreographer Peter Hein. Mandaadi, bankrolled by Elred Kumar's RS Infotainment, has filmmaker Vetrimaaran as the creative producer.