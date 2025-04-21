Mathimaaran Pugazhendhi: My desire to explore the seascape fulfilled in Mandaadi

Tamil cinema's fascination with coastal life has been evident since MG Ramachandran's 1964 film Padagotti. Filmmaker Mathimaaran Pugazhendhi's Mandaadi has been the latest to join this list. However, the director says that the film talks about a completely different aspect of that life. "Mandaadi will focus on the sport peculiar to the 100-kilometre stretch of the Tamil Nadu coastline. I hail from Cuddalore and I love the ocean. So it has been my longtime desire to explore the seascape. I was on the lookout for something unexplored, and that was when my friend introduced me to a sailing boat race. Mandaadi is the leader of a fishing expedition team. That person has expertise in studying the ocean currents and the direction of wind and fish. The game is played once a year, mostly during festivals, where six-member teams compete against each other," he says.



Having been mentored by Vetri Maaran, Mathimaaran says it wouldn't be entirely wrong to draw parallels between Mandaadi and Vada Chennai, which too ties a sport (carrom board) to the lives of the North Chennai inhabitants. "This sport also helps the fisherman with their livelihood. During the race, the participants should remove the engine from their boats. So, this sport will train the fishermen to return to the shore using their skill when the engine malfunctions or the fuel runs out in some extraordinary situations," he reveals. Mathimaaran felt Soori was the perfect fit for the role and it made his casting job easier. "I want an actor with a rustic look. Also, Soori has been in great shape in recent years. So I find Soori perfectly fits the bill, " He remarks.