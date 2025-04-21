Shraddha Srinath and Kishore-starrer Kaliyugam gets release date

Kaliyugam, which stars Shraddha Srinath and Kishore in the lead, is to be released on May 9. Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu unveiled the release date with an official poster.
Set in a post-apolcalyptic world, the film explores the psychological impact of surviving without a moral core.
The rest of Kaliyugam's ensemble cast includes Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Hari and Mithun.
Kaliyugam is written and directed by Pramodh Sundar in his debut directorial venture, with dialogues by Karthik Gunasekaran, Aathreya & Karkavi. K Ramcharan handles the cinematography for the film, Nimz handles the editing, and M Shakthi Venkatraj is the art director, with Don Vincent as the music composer and sound designer. Ramcharan also produces the film with KS Ramakrishna. The production houses behind the film are RK International and Prime Cinemas.