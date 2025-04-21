Vijay Sethupathi's Ace to release in May

After the success of Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi's 51st film, Ace, has become one of the most awaited Tamil films of this year.

The latest update from the makers of the Arumugakumar directorial is that the film will be released in theatres on May 23. Ace is Arumugakumar's sophomore after his debut with Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren (2018). The filmmaker is also producing the film under his banner, 7CS Entertainment.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth will be making her Tamil debut opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Ace. She will also be starring as the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Actors Yogi Babu, PS Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu and Rajkumar round up the star cast of the film. Touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film, which has been shot extensively in Malaysia, is expected to have a blend of romance, action, comedy, and sentiment in its story.

On the technical team, Ace has music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Karan Bahadur Rawat, and editing by R Govindaraj.