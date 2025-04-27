Dhanush-Nithya Menen's Idly Kadai wraps filming

After completing the remaining portions of the film, the makers of Dhanush's much-anticipated Idly Kadai have announced that the film has officially wrapped shooting. Helmed by Dhanush in his fourth directorial, the film is gearing up for a release on October 1.

Apart from Dhanush, the film also features an ensemble cast consisting of Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Rajkiran and Samuthirakani, among others. While it is hinted that Dhanush will take on the role of the owner of a modest eatery called Sivanesan Idli Kadai, much of the details surrounding the plot are unknown.

On the technical team, Idly Kadai has music by GV Prakash Kumar, who is reuniting with Dhanush after Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Vaathi and Captain Miller. It has cinematography by Kiran Koushik, editing by Prasanna GK, and production design by Jacki.

Idly Kadai is made collaboratively by Dawn Pictures, Red Giant Movies, and Wunderbar Films. Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush are the producers, while Sreyas Srinivasan is the executive producer.