Kayadu Lohar joins Silambarasan TR in STR 49

On Sunday, Dawn Pictures, the production banner of Silambarasan TR’s 49th film, announced that Dragon star Kayadu Lohar has joined the film's cast in a lead role. As reported earlier, Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking-fame is directing the film, tentatively titled STR 49, from his own screenplay. Announced in February, on Silambarasan’s birthday, the film also stars Santhanam.

STR 49 is Ramkumar Balakrishnan's sophomore directorial after 2023's Parking, starring Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar in the lead roles. Aakash Bhaskaran is producing the film through his banner, Dawn Pictures. On the technical front, it has composer Sai Abhyankkar. The makers are yet to reveal any information about its plot or additional cast and crew. While announcing Kayadu's casting news, Dawn Pictures stated that "more updates are on the way."

Kayadu Lohar, who shot to fame after her breakout role in actor Pradeep Ranganathan and director Ashwath Marimuthu's Dragon this year, has Idhayam Murali next, opposite Atharvaa. On the other hand, Silambarasan's upcoming projects include Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan, STR 50 with director Desingh Periyasamy, and STR 51 with Ashwath Marimuthu.